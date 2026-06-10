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EX-CIA & Pepe EXPOSES :Iran’s FINAL 48 Hours - Khamenei’s Last Peace Window Before All-Out Gulf WAR
Iran’s new Supreme Leader has made his decision — and sources inside the Islamabad backchannel say the clock is now running.
Jun 10
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Power Shift
69
11
14
41:45
Iran's message on the bomb: 'We don't need one. We're sitting on one
#Iran #Israel #IranIsrael #IslamabadAccord #Pakistan #Hormuz #BabAlMandab #Trump #MiddleEast #Geopolitics #PowerShift #LarryJohnson #ZulfiqarAli #Gulf…
Jun 9
•
Power Shift
9
1
1
1:33
1,500 ships trapped in the Gulf — and they can't even sail out cleanly
#Iran #Israel #IranIsrael #IslamabadAccord #Pakistan #Hormuz #BabAlMandab #Trump #MiddleEast #Geopolitics #PowerShift #LarryJohnson #ZulfiqarAli #Gulf…
Jun 9
•
Power Shift
9
1:18
Trump says there's no deal. His guest says it's happening this week
#Iran #Israel #IranIsrael #IslamabadAccord #Pakistan #Hormuz #BabAlMandab #Trump #MiddleEast #Geopolitics #PowerShift #LarryJohnson #ZulfiqarAli #Gulf…
Jun 9
•
Power Shift
2
0:32
EX-CIA: Trump’s SECRET Iran Deal – Secretly Releasing Iranian Assets This Week??
🔴 BREAKING | POWER SHIFT EXCLUSIVE — June 8, 2026
Jun 9
•
Power Shift
16
3
4
41:58
EX-CIA & Pepe LEAKED : The ISLAMABAD Accord - Trump’s Possible Off-Ramp From WAR!!
According to sources with direct access to decision-makers in Pakistan, the Gulf war may be days from ending — with President Trump expected to travel…
Jun 4
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Power Shift
47
5
2
24:07
EX CIA : The helium shock nobody's talking about
Are we weeks away from a global power shift?
Jun 2
•
Power Shift
9
1
1:11
MUJTABA KHAMENEI: Two weeks to a nuclear bomb
Are we weeks away from a global power shift?
Jun 2
•
Power Shift
4
1
0:38
EX CIA EXPOSES Iran is "2 weeks' from a nuclear bomb - and the fatwa just changed
Are we weeks away from a global power shift?
Jun 2
•
Power Shift
8
2
0:38
Ex-CIA & Escobar EXPOSE Iran has become NUCLEAR POWER
Are we weeks away from a global power shift?
Jun 2
•
Power Shift
49
3
10
49:58
May 2026
Bill Hartung: The $1 Trillion War Machine Nobody Can Stop
The Pentagon now spends over $1 trillion a year — and William Hartung explains why almost none of it makes America safer.
May 20
•
Power Shift
4
1
56:58
If You Save in Dollars, You’ll Go Broke
30-YEAR INSIDER reveals why the dollar collapses by 2030 — and why holding dollars is "as silly as a mud wall."
May 14
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Power Shift
2
1:11
© 2026 Zulfiqar Ali
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