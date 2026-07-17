Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/A former CIA analyst on what Iran’s NPT warning really means.“NO NUKES → NUKES?” Transition ProtocolJul 17, 2026ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsIran switched off US GPS. Now its missiles don’t miss.IRAN STOPPED MISSING8 mins ago • Transition ProtocolName one agreement the US hasn’t broken. He’ll wait11 mins ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: LARRY & PEPE -China's 72-HOUR Ultimatum to the US -Fix the Iran DEAL by Monday Or It's WAR40 mins ago • Transition Protocol‘An Ex-CIA analyst counts America's missiles on camera.’ Overlay: ONLY 56 LEFT?Jul 16 • Transition ProtocolSources: the U.S. President is calling Pakistan almost dailyJul 15 • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: Trump Is Trapped-What Iran's Majlis Just Voted For — And What It Deliberately Left OutJul 15 • Transition ProtocolErdogan, Pakistan’s chief, and Trump — on one callJul 14 • Transition Protocol