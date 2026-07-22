Dear Subscriber,

Today we are doing something we have never done before, and we want to tell you why.

Attached to this letter is a special mid-week edition of our Security Briefing — the weekly intelligence product we launched on Sunday for paid subscribers. This edition goes to everyone: every reader, free and paid alike. No paywall, no preview, no catch. It is a gift, and it is complete.

The reason is the week itself. What is happening right now in West Asia is not another news cycle. It is a strategic rupture — the moment a superpower’s position in a region it has dominated for two generations begins to visibly, measurably give way. Oil crossed $94 today. Both of the world’s great energy chokepoints — Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb — are under pressure at the same time, for the first time in living memory. American bases are emptying. And the last serious off-ramp, per our sources, was delivered by Pakistan and refused by Washington — while our most sensitive reporting now puts a clock on what comes next: ten days. Every one of those developments will reach you — at the pump, in your markets, in the security of the world your family lives in — whether or not you follow this story. We believe that when the stakes are this universal, our full picture should be too.

Sunday’s inaugural briefing told paid subscribers that one of two things — Islamabad’s optimism or Tehran’s reported rejection — would prove wrong within the week. The week has answered, faster and harder than even we expected. We flagged the Bab el-Mandeb as an escalation vector to watch; on Monday the blockade was declared. We reported Beijing’s Monday deadline; it passed in fire. That is not luck. It is what subscriber-funded journalism with sources inside the room looks like — and this special edition shows you, in full, how we do it: every item labeled [CONFIRMED], [SOURCED], or [SINGLE-SOURCE], so you always know exactly the weight of what you are reading. Being first matters to us. Being right matters more. You deserve both, clearly labeled.

WATCH TODAY — THE FULL BRIEFING, ON CAMERA

Everything in this briefing — the rejected off-ramp, the ten-day horizon, the arsenal ledger, the second chokepoint, and what Pakistan does next — is discussed in full on today’s episode of Transition Protocol: “The Strategic Rupture,” with Zulfiqar Ali, Pepe Escobar, and Larry Johnson together at one table. It releases today, Wednesday, July 22, on our YouTube channel — and if events break sooner, we go live. Watching, sharing, and subscribing on YouTube is the single most effective way to support this reporting.

On today’s episode — “The Strategic Rupture” — all three of us sit down together: Zulfiqar Ali, with direct reporting from the Islamabad channel; Pepe Escobar, with first-hand sourcing from Sana’a and Tehran; and Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst, on the arithmetic of America’s emptying arsenal. Everything in the attached briefing — the rejected off-ramp, the ten-day horizon, the blockade’s remarkable China exemption, Pakistan’s ten-billion-dollar ask — is on the table, on camera, today. We would be honored to have you watch, and if the discussion earns it, to have you share it with someone who needs to understand this moment.

If you are already a paid subscriber: thank you — your regular Sunday briefing arrives on schedule July 26, and today’s edition is yours as well, with our gratitude. If you are a free subscriber and this briefing proves its worth to you, the paid membership — five dollars a month, or fifty a year — delivers it every Sunday, with special editions whenever events move faster than the calendar. But that is not why we sent this. We sent it because the moment demanded it, and because you trusted us with your attention. Every briefing we publish is our answer to that trust.

With gratitude,

The Transition Protocol Team

P.S. Your complimentary Special Security Briefing — The Strategic Rupture in West Asia, July 22, 2026 — accompanies this letter, and today’s episode with Zulfiqar, Pepe, and Larry is live on our YouTube channel. Tell us what you think: your questions shape what we chase next.