Dear Subscriber,

Thank you. Whether you support this outlet with a paid subscription or with your time and attention, you are the reason it exists — not advertisers, not sponsors, not a parent network. You. And this weekend, that independence mattered more than at any moment since this crisis began.

The world changed in the last two days, and we want to make sure you understand how — because most of what you are hearing about it is wrong. In the span of roughly forty-eight hours: the United States prepared what its own media described as the harshest bombing campaign of the war against Iran’s energy infrastructure, timed to finish before Monday’s markets opened. Gulf capitals — the very states Washington counts as its coalition — recoiled, unwilling to become the battlefield for the retaliation that would follow. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince intervened directly with the White House. And late Saturday night, the President of the United States cancelled the strikes and announced the “perimeters of a deal.”

That is a tectonic shift, and it is already being spun hard. The White House is presenting the stand-down as proof that maximum pressure worked. Corporate media, focused for two days on the personalities at Camp David, is largely repeating that frame. And much of independent media — through no fault of its instincts — simply does not have the access to check it.

Transition Protocol was in the room

Throughout this crisis, our sources have been inside the channels that matter — not the room where the cameras were pointed, but the channel through which Washington and Tehran have actually communicated since April. Minute by minute across this weekend, we brought our paid subscribers the action on the ground: the strike planning, the Gulf panic, the calls between capitals, and — most importantly — what moved through the Islamabad channel after the cancellation. That reporting laid lie to the spin and propaganda coming out of the White House and the corporate media. Washington did not step back because it had won. It stepped back because Iranian staying power, Gulf refusal, the Hormuz chokehold, and the threat of a global energy shock made proceeding unaffordable. And Tehran, far from softening after the stand-down, has hardened — a fact with enormous consequences for what comes next, and one you will not find in the mainstream coverage.

Our paid subscribers read this analysis before the outcome became visible, every claim carrying our confidence labels — [CONFIRMED], [SOURCED], [SINGLE-SOURCE] — so they always knew the exact weight of what they were reading. We were early. We were right. And the public record is catching up again, just as it has at every turn of this crisis since June.

A new gift for our paid subscribers

As a token of our appreciation, and because the pace of events has outrun a weekly calendar, we are instituting an extra bonus mid-week Security Briefing for our paid subscribers — a second deep dive every week, at no additional cost. The tectonic geopolitical shifts now taking place in the world do not wait for Sunday, and neither will we. The Sunday weekly briefing continues as always; the bonus mid-week edition, beginning this Wednesday, adds a second deep dive for as long as the world keeps moving at this speed.

To our free subscribers

Thank you for reading and for trusting us with your attention. If this weekend taught anything, it is that the gap between what is announced and what is actually happening has never been wider — and that closing it requires sources, discipline and independence from every network, sponsor and government. That is what a paid subscription funds: two full briefings a week now, special editions when events break, and reporting you will read here first, clearly labeled, before it becomes the headline. If you have been considering joining us, there has never been a more consequential moment.

The crisis has paused. It has not been resolved. We will be watching Muscat, Islamabad, Hormuz — and above all, whether Washington’s narrative or the region’s reality prevails. So will you.

We know there is no shortage of voices competing for your attention and your trust. You chose to invest in this one, and we do not take that lightly. Every briefing we publish is our answer to that trust.

With gratitude, The Transition Protocol Team August 2, 2026

P.S. Paid subscribers: this week’s Security Briefing — The Weekend Washington Blinked — is in your inbox now, with your first bonus mid-week edition to follow Wednesday. Tell us what you think: your questions shape what we chase next.