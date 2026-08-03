Transition Protocol

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Rosa Viveros's avatar
Rosa Viveros
1h

Muchas gracias!!! Super conforme con los análisis

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D.L. Jones's avatar
D.L. Jones
2h

You are the best Substack and YouTube channel regarding the War in Iran. Thank you for all your daily efforts. Happy to support you.

One request - Can you begin to incorporate Israel into your dialog. That's the missing link in your conversations. Bibi's, Israel's, AIPAC's, and Epstein influence on the Trump, Rubio, and Congress. Israel's disruption of any of any agreement(s) or possibility of peace. Israel's Greater Israel Project and their desire for chaos across the Middle East and Persian Gulf so they can continue genocide in Gaza, West Bank, and Lebanon. This includes Israel doing false flags operations and/or kinetic offensive operations to stock a fire 🔥 in the region.

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