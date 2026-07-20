Dear Subscriber,

Thank you. Those two words are the reason for this letter, so we want to say them plainly before anything else. Your support is what makes Transition Protocol possible — not advertisers, not sponsors, not a parent network. You.

The past six weeks have shown exactly what that support buys. When we first reported on the undercurrents of the Iran crisis — the Islamabad channel, Beijing’s hand behind it, the pressure building inside Washington — we were early, we were alone, and we paid a price for it. Since then, the public record has caught up with our reporting again and again. That did not happen because we are lucky. It happened because independent, subscriber-funded journalism can go where legacy media cannot: to the sources inside the room, before the story becomes the headline.

Today we are launching something new: a weekly Security Briefing, exclusively for paid subscribers. The first edition — Week of July 20, 2026 — accompanies this letter. Every Sunday, you will receive a written briefing that distills our reporting on the week’s most consequential security developments: what is confirmed, what our sources tell us, and what to watch in the week ahead.

A word about how we will do this, because it matters. Every item in the briefing carries a confidence label —

[CONFIRMED] established in the public record · [SOURCED] our exclusive reporting from sources with direct access · [SINGLE-SOURCE] attributed intelligence, not yet independently verified

— so you always know the weight of what you are reading. We will never dilute intelligence our sources have cleared us to report, and we will never state as fact what cannot be independently verified. Being first matters to us. Being right matters more. You deserve both, clearly labeled.

What to expect going forward: the briefing arrives every Sunday. When events move faster than the calendar — as they are moving now — we will issue special editions and go on air with breaking developments. Your subscription covers all of it.



If you have not yet joined us as a paid subscriber, we would ask you to consider it. A subscription costs less than a single cup of coffee each week, and in return you receive reporting that arrives before the headlines do — verified, labeled, and accountable only to you. There is no better time to begin than with this week's briefing.

We know there is no shortage of voices competing for your attention and your trust. You chose to invest in this one, and we do not take that lightly. Every briefing we publish is our answer to that trust.

With gratitude,

The Transition Protocol Team