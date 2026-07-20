Transition Protocol

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
1hEdited

Thank You.

I am ~80 yo.

I think people that can understand what happens and are not afraid to tell it to the world are those who have worked a whole life in corporations, armies, universities and journalism. They have the knowledge and are not afraid to lose a job, as those that are younger and live in the West or its Colonies cannot or dare not speak out.

My sensing tells me that we have to spread the Truth and this is a good place to do that. Hoping that we will not be remembered as this:

->https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HL3D5FZXUAAz-xe?format=jpg

Cassandra

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Musayyeb's avatar
Musayyeb
2h

Its a low level Intelligence operative with a self proclaimed Geopolitician, they r doing their best reading tea leaves with their pure guesses. L Johnson was once saying Gen. Qaani has ran away to Israel, he apparently believed rumors spread on the net. Now he along with Pepe r building rumors hoping some of it will click. I dont buy this crap. I was a follower, now I withdraw…

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