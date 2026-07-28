Abqaiq is burning, the Red Sea is uninsurable — so why is oil falling?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/205Abqaiq is burning, the Red Sea is uninsurable — so why is oil falling?Transition ProtocolJul 28, 2026205ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsThe nuclear file was the cover story. The war was always about this strait5 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolIran just said yes. Not to Trump's deal — to its own5 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolPEPE BREAKS Iran Says YES On Its Terms: Inside Monday's Rawalpindi Meeting US Team with Asim Munir5 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolUkraine just struck Iran. The two wars merged this weekendJul 28 • Transition ProtocolThe official number is under 20. Sources say it's over 600Jul 28 • Transition ProtocolInsiders: a US ground war meets one million defendersJul 28 • Transition ProtocolSABBY SABS: Russia's WAR Just Collided With Iran's WHY? Where Does it End? WHITE House MeetingJul 28 • Transition Protocol