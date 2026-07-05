Alex Krainer: Will the U.S. and Israel ATTACK Iran Again in 2026?Pakistan's Nuclear Umbrella's ROLE

An assassination plot against Mojtaba Khamenei has moved from planning to the operational stage, according to sources cited on this episode — and Pakistan's military intelligence is actively working to neutralize it. Former hedge fund manager and oil market analyst Alex Krainer joins Transition Protocol to break down what insiders say is coming next: a possible U.S. winter assault on Iran, the staging of an "Iran–Iraq War 2.0," and the plan to partition Iran's oil-rich northwest.

We also cover the leaked British cables that pushed Trump toward war with Iran in 2019, Pakistan's nuclear umbrella quietly extending over Saudi Arabia (with Qatar close behind), the Venezuela destabilization playbook, why Gulf states now see U.S. protection as a paper tiger, the IMF as a geopolitical weapon, and the countdown on the petrodollar as China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan build the multipolar order. Key claims in this episode are source-based and analyst assessments; verification status is flagged throughout.

Guest: Alex Krainer — former hedge fund manager (15 years), former oil market analyst, and author of three banned books on geopolitics, including a treatise on Russia–West relations. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitics channel covering de-dollarization, BRICS and the multipolar world order.



#geopolitics #BreakingNews #Iran #Khamenei #IsraelIranWar #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #Petrodollar #DollarCollapse #BRICS #Dedollarization #China #MiddleEast #Trump #WorldNews #Hormuz #Qatar #multipolarworld



0:00 Cold Open — The Plot Is Now Operational

1:33 Who Is Alex Krainer? Banned Books, Oil & Hedge Funds

3:40 Khamenei Assassination Plot: From Planning to Operational

5:22 One War, Two Systems: The Real Conflict Behind Iran

6:30 Leaked British Cables: Who Really Pushed Trump on Iran

8:10 The Policy Above Trump — Why the War Machine Won't Stop

11:24 Ukraine, Gaza, Iran: Three Fronts of One War

13:54 Petrodollar Countdown: Could It Collapse Within a Year?

15:29 The Venezuela Playbook: Destabilize, Don't Invade

18:50 Iran–Iraq War 2.0 and the Winter Assault Scenario

21:20 The Target List: Turkey, Pakistan, Russia… Then China

24:43 Why Past War Predictions Failed (US–China 2025)

27:04 Why the West Can't Sell Wars Anymore

31:05 Pakistan's Nuclear Umbrella Over the Gulf

32:18 Gulf Wealth Held Hostage: The Paper Tiger Exposed

36:38 The IMF Weapon: Bolivia, Yemen and the Fear Factor

39:13 What Comes Next