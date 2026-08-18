Alex Krainer:Trump Asked About NUKING Iran GENERALS Said NO Will Trump Use a Nuclear Weapon on IRAN?

Trump asked about nuking Iran — and was rebuffed. On 17 August, the day the US–Iran memorandum blew through its 60-day deadline with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, a former Republican congresswoman claimed publicly that the administration is discussing nuclear weapons against Iran; the White House denies it. Alex Krainer’s assessment on this episode is blunter than either side: the nuclear conversation exists because the conventional campaign has already been lost, and the men in uniform are the ones saying no.

Zulfiqar Ali and Alex Krainer break down what a defeated campaign does next: low troop morale and depleted munitions stocks, Tehran’s quiet reorganisation under Mojtaba Khamenei with Mohsen Rezaei now running the Supreme National Security Council, the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed on 7 August while Washington watched from outside, and the five-to-ten-year unwind of the petrodollar that Krainer says will be driven by inflation rather than by any single collapse. Brent settled at $88.52 on 14 August, roughly 24% above pre-war levels — the oil question is the part that reaches every viewer’s week.

Alex Krainer is a market analyst, author and former hedge fund manager, and the founder of Krainer Analytics. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel covering de-dollarization, BRICS, the multipolar order and great-power rivalry; our Power Shift segment labels every claim CONFIRMED, CONTESTED or DEVELOPING, and we correct the record when the record moves. Substack: Transition Protocol, $5 per month.#Iran #Trump #Hormuz #IranWar #NuclearWeapons #MarjorieTaylorGreene #DanCaine #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #Turkey #MeccaPact #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Petrodollar #DeDollarization #BRICS #MultipolarWorld #OilPrices #AlexKrainer #TransitionProtocol