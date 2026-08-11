ALEX:The Mecca Pact Is a Dollar Event,Saudi Arabia Is Buying Protection From Pakistan and Turkey

he Mecca defence pact signed on 7 August 2026 by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan has been reported everywhere as a NATO-style alliance. Market analyst Alex Krainer argues it is something else entirely: a protection payment. In this episode he sets out why Riyadh — the weakest military partner of the three — is the one with the reason to sign, and why the answer runs through roughly five trillion dollars of Gulf sovereign wealth held inside Western financial institutions.



The argument begins with Russia. When close to $300 billion in Russian reserves were frozen after 2022, every sovereign reserve manager outside the Western bloc was handed a demonstration of what custody actually means. Krainer traces the line from that moment to the present: depleted US interceptor stocks, air-defence assets relocated out of Saudi Arabia, Iranian-aligned strikes on Saudi territory and shipping, a contested Strait of Hormuz — and a kingdom that concluded the guarantee it had been buying since 1974 no longer functions.



He then places all of it inside the longer monetary story. On 15 August 1971 Richard Nixon suspended the convertibility of dollars into gold. The petrodollar was the arrangement built to replace that backing: oil priced in dollars, producing structural demand for a currency with nothing behind it. Fifty-five years on, with central banks buying gold at above a thousand tonnes a year and the dollar’s share of global reserves at multi-decade lows, Krainer argues the Mecca signing is best read not as a defence story but as a late chapter in the unwinding of that arrangement.



Hosted by Zulfiqar Ali, who worked on the construction of the original petrodollar architecture and gives a first-person account of it in this episode.



Analysis by Alex Krainer, market analyst and former hedge fund manager, speaking from Monaco. Claims regarding Saudi motivation, the aggregate Gulf sovereign wealth figure, and the interpretation of regional force movements are Krainer’s assessment and are presented as such. Reporting on the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, the 2022 asset freeze and current market pricing is drawn from public sources.



#MeccaPact #SaudiArabia #Petrodollar #DeDollarization #Geopolitics #StraitOfHormuz #Turkey #Pakistan #OilPrice #Gold #BreakingNews #WorldNews #Macro #TransitionProtocol #PowerShift