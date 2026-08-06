America Has Run Out of Missiles
Not opinion. Not analysis. A leading South Asia strategist says it's the US Army's own reporting — and it explains everything that happened this week.
America Has Run Out of Missiles
Forget the White House talking points about maximum pressure and winning positions. According to Pravin Sawhney — one of the most respected voices on global-south geopolitics working today — the United States simply does not have a military option left in this war. Missile and interceptor stockpiles are depleted. A senior CENTCOM officer reportedly emailed troops and analysts asking for “creative and unconventional methods” to defeat Iran — because the conventional ones already failed. And the reason Trump really stood down from a fresh strike isn’t a change of heart. It’s a threat to the dollar itself.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
Why interceptor shortages — SM-3, SM-6, THAAD, Patriot — have left Washington with no credible military option
The internal Iranian power struggle that almost blocked the MOU entirely, and who made the final call
Why Field Marshal Asim Munir is now, in this analyst’s words, “indispensable” to both Washington and Tehran
The already-settled Hormuz arrangement between Iran and Oman — and the exact division of control
The financial threat that reportedly stopped the strike, and what it means for a $40 trillion debt problem
Why this analyst says the multipolar world didn’t begin with this war — and dates it to a specific month in 2013