America Has Run Out of Missiles

Forget the White House talking points about maximum pressure and winning positions. According to Pravin Sawhney — one of the most respected voices on global-south geopolitics working today — the United States simply does not have a military option left in this war. Missile and interceptor stockpiles are depleted. A senior CENTCOM officer reportedly emailed troops and analysts asking for “creative and unconventional methods” to defeat Iran — because the conventional ones already failed. And the reason Trump really stood down from a fresh strike isn’t a change of heart. It’s a threat to the dollar itself.

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