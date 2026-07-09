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America runs out of oil in 4 weeks — do the math

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Transition Protocol
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

#Iran #IranWar #Hormuz #OilShock #NPT #Nuclear #PepeEscobar #LarryJohnson #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Trump #BRICS #DeDollarization #MiddleEast #USIran #WorldNews #Pakistan #khameneideathnews

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