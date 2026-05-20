Bill Hartung: The $1 Trillion War Machine Nobody Can Stop

The Pentagon now spends over $1 trillion a year — and William Hartung explains why almost none of it makes America safer.

For more than three decades, William Hartung has followed one trail: the money behind America’s wars. In this conversation he walks Power Shift through the machine from the inside — why Trump’s proposed $500 billion increase physically cannot be spent, how the Pentagon quietly shapes Hollywood scripts and recruits teenage gamers, and why $9 trillion in post-9/11 spending bought zero won wars.

This is not a budget explainer. Hartung lays out the structural argument of his new book — that the war machine is a convergence of interests, not a conspiracy, and that it now constrains every president before they take office. He makes three claims worth your time: (1) the U.S. lacks the factories and skilled workers to absorb a $500B increase; (2) interest on the national debt has overtaken the Pentagon as a budget line, and de-dollarization will force the reckoning; (3) the same failed weapons and doctrine are being repackaged as “Peace Through Strength.” Host Zulfiqar Ali — himself a former defense-industry consultant — adds a rare insider account of selling weapons systems built mainly to recycle the dollar.



William Hartung is a Senior Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and one of the most cited independent voices in the United States on the arms industry and the defense budget. For more than three decades he has followed the money behind America’s wars. He is the co-author, with Ben Freeman, of The Trillion Dollar War Machine: How Runaway Military Spending Drives America Into Foreign Wars — and Bankrupts Us At Home (2025). Find the book through bookshop.org or wherever you buy books.

ABOUT POWER SHIFT

Power Shift is hosted by Zulfiqar Ali, who spent four decades inside the systems this channel investigates — as a senior consultant to all three major U.S. television networks in the 1970s and later a defense-industry consultant who sold weapons systems to Gulf states before walking away. Power Shift exists for long-form conversations with serious thinkers — no clickbait, no outrage cycle.



Buy the book: The Trillion Dollar War Machine: How Runaway Military Spending Drives America Into Foreign Wars — and Bankrupts Us At Home — https://bookshop.org

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