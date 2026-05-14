BOMBSHELL: WALL ST Insider Predicts Dollar's Final Collapse!

30-YEAR INSIDER reveals why the dollar collapses by 2030 — and why holding dollars is "as silly as a mud wall."



In this explosive Power Shift interview, Andy Schectman — President of Miles Franklin and 30-year veteran of the precious metals industry — sits down with host Zulfiqar Ali (who personally worked with US Treasury Secretary William Simon on the original 1973 petrodollar setup) to reveal:



▶ Why the dollar lost 90% of its purchasing power since 1971 — and what comes next

▶ The $175 TRILLION in unfunded off-balance sheet liabilities nobody reports

▶ Why holding US Treasuries is now riskier than holding gold

▶ mBridge: the 9-second payment system China built that SWIFT cannot sanction

▶ The Shanghai Metals Exchange expansion — 5 cities, Saudi Arabia now operational

▶ How China dumped HALF their US Treasuries in 18 months and bought record gold

▶ The $3 billion in Russian Treasuries the US "stole" and sent to Ukraine as weapons

▶ Why Beijing will be "the next New York" by 2030 (Martin Armstrong prediction)

▶ The Cantillon Effect: why the wealthy pull further ahead in every inflation cycle

▶ The single piece of advice the insider gave: "If you save in dollars, you'll go broke."





Andy Schectman is President of Miles Franklin Precious Metals (30+ years), one of the most cited gold and silver dealers in North America. He has appeared on USAWatchdog, Kitco News, Liberty and Finance, and dozens of independent geopolitics channels.



Power Shift, hosted by Zulfiqar Ali — institutional FX practitioner who personally worked on the 1973 petrodollar infrastructure — delivers weekly analysis of dollar collapse, BRICS expansion, China rising, and the multipolar order being built.



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