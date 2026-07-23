BREAKING: Alex krainer -The Hidden Reason for the Iran War,Behind the Rubio–Lavrov Talks

The war on Iran was never really about nuclear weapons. In this episode of Transition Protocol, host Zulfiqar Ali sits down with financial-markets analyst Alex Krainer to make the case that the 2026 Iran war is, at its core, a war to defend the petrodollar — the dollar’s grip on global oil trade — and that this system is now breaking. Recorded the same day Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila.

We connect three threads the mainstream feed is missing: a real 2023 British strategy paper ("The Iran Question and British Strategy," Policy Exchange) that anticipated today’s escalation; the argument that most US dollars circulate offshore, beyond the Federal Reserve’s control; and Iran’s move to price oil outside the dollar. The result is a clear-eyed map of how American financial hegemony is giving way to a multipolar order — and what that means for oil prices, savings, and global power.

Guest: Alex Krainer, financial-markets analyst focused on commodities and the global monetary system. This episode is analysis and interpretation; explosive claims are attributed to the guest and clearly framed. Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitics and global-finance channel.

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