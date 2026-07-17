BREAKING: LARRY & PEPE -China's 72-HOUR Ultimatum to the US -Fix the Iran DEAL by Monday Or It's WAR

In this emergency Friday briefing, Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson and Zulfiqar Ali break down why Iran’s missiles have suddenly become accurate — the panel reports a shift from US GPS to China’s BeiDou satellite guidance — and why the next 72 hours may decide whether the Iran–US war stays regional or goes global. According to sources cited on the show, China has set a Monday deadline for Pakistan to restore the collapsed 14-point US–Iran MOU.

The panel also covers the Saudi strike on Sana’a’s runway that nearly downed an Iranian civilian flight, Iran’s signal that it may revise its nuclear doctrine and leave the NPT, the US strike on Iran’s Chabahar port, and Pakistan’s new red line. Several claims are developing and source-based; framing throughout reflects their verification status.

Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical analysis channel focused on evidence-based breakdowns of great-power rivalry, energy, and de-dollarization. Support us on Substack ($5/mo). Guests: Pepe Escobar (veteran war correspondent), Larry Johnson (former CIA/State analyst), hosted by Zulfiqar Ali.



#Iran #IranUS #Hormuz #BeiDou #China #Pakistan #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #PepeEscobar #LarryJohnson #Yemen #Nuclear #DeDollarization #OilShock #MultipolarWorld #WorldWar3