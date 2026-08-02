BREAKING PEPE Breaks:Trump Halts Iran Attack-REAL STORY WHITE HOUSE LIED of Iran's 10-to-1 Warning

BREAKING — Iran has responded to the US military stand-down, and insiders say it is not a peace signal. In this Transition Protocol briefing, Pepe Escobar reveals Iran's warning of a 10-to-1 retaliation against Gulf energy infrastructure and a secret 40-minute call between UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and Iran's Foreign Minister.

This episode covers Tehran's read on the US stand-down, the upgraded Chinese BeiDou-linked targeting systems reportedly routed through Pakistan's Gwadar port, Saudi Arabia's reported pressure on Trump to stand down, and Iran's readiness posture including a reported 2,000-vessel rapid-response fleet.

Analysis by Pepe Escobar, veteran geopolitical correspondent. Hosted by Zulfiqar Ali on Transition Protocol (Power Shift). All claims are attributed and framed according to verification status.

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