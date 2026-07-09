BREAKING Pepe EXPOSES Iran's Warning One More Strike and We Leave the NPT Will Iran Build the Bomb?"

Iran has sent a message the world wasn’t supposed to hear. According to sources relayed to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir from inside the inner circle of Iran’s new leader Mostafa Khamenei, one more US military strike could trigger Iran’s formal withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — and, in the source’s own words, “all bets are off.” In this breaking episode, Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson break down the renewed US bombing campaign, strikes on BRICS-linked civilian infrastructure, the Strait of Hormuz sovereignty standoff, and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve countdown that could hit crisis by mid-August.

Larry Johnson explains why 70% of US refineries depend on sour crude now blocked at Hormuz, why Iran’s mass mourning of 40+ million people is Iran’s “Pearl Harbor moment,” and why Trump — not Tehran — is the one begging mediators for talks in Islamabad. This is the fullest breakdown connecting Iran’s NPT decision, the oil shock, and the collapse of the Versailles MOU before anyone else.

Sources: Pepe Escobar (geopolitical correspondent) and Larry Johnson (former CIA / State Department analyst). Some claims are source-based and developing; framing reflects verification status.



#Iran #IranWar #Hormuz #OilShock #NPT #Nuclear #PepeEscobar #LarryJohnson #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Trump #BRICS #DeDollarization #MiddleEast #USIran #WorldNews #Pakistan #khameneideathnews



0:00 — The Bombshell: One Strike From Nuclear

1:30 — 40 Million in the Streets: Iran’s Turning Point

4:00 — US Bombs BRICS Infrastructure: Railways & Chabahar

6:00 — The Tanker Trap in the Strait of Hormuz

8:20 — The Oil Clock: When America Runs Dry

10:48 — Larry Johnson: Did Iran Hit US Warships?

14:08 — 70% of US Refineries Need Crude They Can’t Get

17:51 — Iran’s Next Target: Ben Gurion?

18:25 — Islamabad Talks: Who’s Really Begging?

21:36 — THE BOMBSHELL: Iran and the NPT

30:18 — Iran’s Pearl Harbor: A Nation Transformed

33:50 — Red Flags: The Signal for Blood Revenge

37:08 — Trump Trapped in His Own Web