BREAKING-Pepe EXPOSES MECCA PACT SIGNED — HORMUZ IS THE REAL STORY What They're Not Telling You

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement today, August 7, 2026 — a NATO-style mutual-defense pact — on the same day Iran and Oman entered the final approval stage of a deal that could hand Tehran control of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil. Pepe Escobar joins Transition Protocol to break down what is confirmed, what is still developing, and what remains completely unverified in the biggest West Asia realignment since the war began.

This episode goes line by line through the Mecca pact’s Article-5-style collective defense clause, the emerging Iran-Oman Hormuz shipping arrangement, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s fall to a 1983-era low, and the open questions about Yemen, Egypt’s absence from the pact, and Pakistan’s expanding role as regional mediator — including a source-based (unconfirmed) report on Iran’s parliament speaker Ghalibaf’s expected visit to Islamabad.

Analysis by Pepe Escobar, veteran geopolitical correspondent and author, with additional sourced briefing from host Zulfiqar Ali. Hosted by Transition Protocol — independent, source-driven geopolitical analysis of the multipolar world order, de-dollarization, and great-power realignment.

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