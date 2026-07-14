Transition Protocol

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BREAKING: PEPE EXPOSES Nuclear Green Light for Iran While Erdogan and Munir WARN Trump to Stop

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Transition Protocol
Jul 14, 2026

TRUMP IS LISTENING. In this episode of Transition Protocol, Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali report — based on sources at the negotiating table — that President Erdogan and Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir have held two direct phone calls with President Trump in a last-ditch effort to save the collapsed 14-point Iran–US Memorandum of Understanding and stop a third US–Iran war. Meanwhile, sources say no tanker crosses the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran's authorization, and America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve approaches its critical red line by mid-August — with pump prices on the line.
We break down Mojtaba Khamenei's first days as Iran's new leader, the Supreme National Security Council's re-evaluation of the deal — including whether Iran leaves the NPT — the mystery attack on an Iranian jet over Yemen, Ansarallah's two-for-one retaliation, and the Tehran–Ankara–Islamabad–Doha coalition racing against a 10-to-15-day window. Note: several reports in this episode are based on sources close to the talks and are not yet independently verified; we flag each one on screen.
Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical correspondent and columnist covering Eurasia for over three decades; Zulfiqar Ali brings direct access to figures involved in the mediation. Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel — evidence-based reporting and high-signal breakdowns of global power shifts and their financial consequences. Subscribe and turn on notifications; full security briefs at our Substack.

#Iran #Trump #StraitOfHormuz #IranUSWar #BreakingNews #Geopolitics #OilPrices #Pakistan #Turkey #Erdogan #Yemen #MiddleEast #Dedollarization #BRICS #MultipolarWorld #PepeEscobar

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