BREAKING: PEPE EXPOSES Trump BEGGED Munir for an Off-Ramp-Then Rejected It HERE'S WHY?

Iran just handed Donald Trump one last off-ramp — and he said no. In this exclusive Transition Protocol briefing, Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali reveal the exact terms of Iran’s counter-offer, delivered from the office of the Supreme Leader to Islamabad: a 10-day pause on one condition — the US must PERFORM on Day One. Same-day sanctions relief. Same-day unfreezing of assets. Or nothing. Meanwhile the Strait of Hormuz is effectively shut, the Houthis have declared a “siege for a siege” against Saudi shipping, and two Saudi crude tankers turned around in the Red Sea today. With up to a quarter of the world’s oil now hostage to two chokepoints at once and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve at its lowest since 1983, the question is no longer who wins the war — it’s whether Trump can escape the corner he’s in. Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical analyst reporting from the ground across West Asia; Zulfiqar Ali brings direct sourcing from Islamabad’s intelligence circles. Transition Protocol delivers serious, source-driven analysis you won’t get from legacy media. ▶ Subscribe and join us on Substack (Transition Protocol) to support independent reporting.



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