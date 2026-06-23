BREAKING-PEPE: SAUDI ARABIA JUST DUMPED AMERICA-Will Pakistan's Nuclear Umbrella Now Cover Saudi ?

BREAKING: In the fullest on-camera breakdown yet, Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali reveal how Pakistan — not Washington — quietly brokered the Iran–US Memorandum of Understanding at Bürgenstock, Switzerland, and how Saudi Arabia is now signaling a historic move away from the US security umbrella toward a Pakistan-coordinated, China-backed order. Sources close to the talks describe a 60-day MOU framework, $12 billion (and a possible $24 billion) in frozen Iranian funds underwritten by Riyadh and Doha, and zero face-to-face US–Iran contact — every word passing through Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

We connect the Bürgenstock talks to the bigger story: a Saudi–Pakistan military doctrine, an unsigned nuclear umbrella over the Gulf, Iran's ~440 kg of 60% enriched uranium as the central 60-day question, and the deep-background roles of China and Russia. President Pezeshkian's first foreign trip since the February 28 war is to Islamabad — confirmed — and Sharif and Field Marshal Munir head to Riyadh this week.

Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical analyst on Eurasia and the multipolar world; Zulfiqar Ali brings deep Iran–Pakistan sourcing. Transition Protocol / Power Shift is a serious, source-driven channel delivering evidence-based, high-signal breakdowns of global power shifts — with developing claims clearly labeled. Some details below are source-based and not yet independently verified.

#Iran #IranUSDeal #Hormuz #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Trump #JDVance #Munir #Pezeshkian #DeDollarization #BRICS #MultipolarWorld #China #Russia #MiddleEast #OilPrices #WorldNews #pepeescobar



0:00 — Breaking: The Iran–US Deal the West Got Wrong

0:45 — Bürgenstock: Pakistan Secured the Whole Site

3:00 — Shock: They Never Spoke Face-to-Face

5:15 — Why Pakistan — Not Qatar — Runs the Deal

7:30 — The Vance–Munir–Sharif Back-Channel

9:00 — Iran Walked Out Three Times on Trump

11:00 — Saudi Arabia Will Pay Iran's $12 Billion

13:00 — The Big One: Riyadh Leaving Washington

19:00 — Pakistan's Nuclear Umbrella, Backed by China

22:15 — 440 kg of Uranium: The 60-Day Clock

24:45 — Pezeshkian's First Trip — and the Secret Letter

29:00 — Riyadh Summit This Week: A New Doctrine

31:00 — The Man the West Ignores: Mohsin Naqvi

33:00 — What Comes Next