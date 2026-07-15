BREAKING: Trump Is Trapped-What Iran's Majlis Just Voted For — And What It Deliberately Left Out

ran's parliament has voted 400–0 to accelerate the country's nuclear capabilities — and sources close to Tehran's decision-making tell Transition Protocol that a nuclear test on Iranian soil is now openly discussed at the highest level, with a decision expected within days if Sunday's Pakistan–Qatar mediation window fails. In this episode, veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson join Zulfiqar Ali to map the week that could decide the U.S.–Iran war: Trump's reported personal calls to Field Marshal Asim Munir seeking an off-ramp, the Pentagon's Crisis Action Teams back on 24/7 war footing, and the arithmetic nobody in Washington wants said aloud — a precision-missile stockpile Johnson assesses at just 56 units of the Army's newest weapon.

We break down why Iran believes it only has to strike ten fixed targets — from Al Udeid to Erbil — while the U.S. faces a thousand regenerating launch sites along the Strait of Hormuz; what an Iranian NPT withdrawal vote would really signal; why Hezbollah now considers itself unbound; and the escalation card that has not even been played yet: Bab el-Mandeb.

Source note: this episode combines publicly confirmed reporting on the collapse of the June 17 MOU with source-based information developed by Transition Protocol's contacts. Claims not yet independently verified are flagged on screen. Pepe Escobar is a globally published geopolitical correspondent; Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and State Department counterterrorism official. Weekly written security briefings: Substack — Transition Protocol ($5/month).