BREAKING:Pravin Sawhney -Heavy US Strikes Iran Just BLEW UP the HORMUZ 50-50 Deal,Here’s Why?

US strikes on Iran escalated tonight as CENTCOM announced a “heavy wave” of attacks, with the Strait of Hormuz blockade tightening and new sanctions targeting Iran’s transit-fee structure. In this briefing, veteran defense analyst Pravin Sawhney (former Indian Army, editor of FORCE magazine) explains why — in his assessment — limited strikes cannot deter Iran, what depleted US interceptor stockpiles mean for the war’s trajectory, and why control of the Strait of Hormuz has become the decisive lever.

The episode breaks down: the rejected Omani 50-50 transit proposal and the toll fight behind today’s sanctions; Netanyahu’s stated war aims after his White House meeting with President Trump; the NDAA 2027 budget request and its West Asia provisions; Pakistan’s mediating role and the Islamabad MOU’s unresolved articles; the Red Sea and Caspian escalation vectors; and Sawhney’s projection for how the conflict ends — including what it could mean for oil pricing and the dollar.

Analysis by Pravin Sawhney, defense analyst and editor of FORCE magazine, in conversation with Zulfiqar Ali. Views expressed are the analyst’s own assessments. Hosted by Transition Protocol (Power Shift).