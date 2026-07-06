BREAKING:The Secret MOU Returns -Pakistan Guards IRAN in Islamabad July 11, TRUMP Invited to Join

Transition Protocol has learned that Pakistan has moved from mediator to operational security guarantor in the revived US-Iran diplomatic channel — providing surveillance, military intelligence, and protection to Iran's delegation ahead of the confirmed July 11 Islamabad talks. Field Marshal Asim Munir's discussions with Iranian leadership reportedly went beyond diplomacy into implementation: how to protect the MoU channel under extreme threat conditions, including alleged Israeli disruption attempts during Ayatollah Khamenei's record-breaking funeral.

This episode also covers the looming US fuel shortage tied to depleted high-sulfur crude reserves (July 11 marks the mathematical endpoint of the drawdown announced by Energy Secretary Wright), Iran's unexpected oil revenue surge despite sanctions, and reports that China and Russia have quietly backed Pakistan's expanded role. Featuring geopolitical analysts Larry Johnson and Pepe Escobar, with exclusive insider sourcing from Zulfiqar Ali.

Source note: Larry Johnson is a former CIA/State Department official; Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical journalist covering Eurasia; Zulfiqar Ali brings direct sourcing from Pakistani military intelligence channels. Some claims in this episode are DEVELOPING or UNVERIFIED and are labeled accordingly on-screen. Subscribe to Transition Protocol and find our weekly Intel newsletter on Substack.

#Iran #Trump #Pakistan #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Hormuz #OilShock #MiddleEast #Islamabad #BRICS #AsimMunir #IranUSDeal #WorldNews #Sanctions #Mossad #China #Russia #Diplomacy #EnergyShortage #globalpowershift





0:00 Cold Open — Pakistan's Secret Role

0:45 Introduction & Episode Framing

6:34 Khamenei's Funeral Breaks World Record

9:51 Iran's Formative Generational Shift

12:15 Saudi & Qatari Money Still Missing

14:39 The US Oil Reserve Countdown Explained

8:15 Pakistan's Shift from Mediator to Guarantor

20:34 The Secret Tehran Meeting That Sealed the Deal

23:45 Why Iran Refused Qatar

27:48 The Israeli Threat During the Funeral

29:47 'All Hell Will Break Loose' — The White House Warning

31:10 America's Gulf Bases Are Now Symbols

33:20 China's Hidden Approval Channel

35:35 The Global Power Realignment