CENTCOM Just Went Quiet

For a month, Trump vowed that every Iranian strike on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with American retaliation — a bridge destroyed, a refinery hit, physical damage inside Iran. Over the last five days, Iran fired on five ships. The United States responded to none of them. Now comes the detail that explains why: CENTCOM’s Crisis Action Team — the round-the-clock emergency operations cell that runs every active US military campaign — has reportedly been deactivated. That’s not a policy statement. That’s the actual machinery of war being switched off, and it tells you more about what’s coming than anything from the White House press room.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Why US missile production is reportedly 4-5 years away from replenishing what’s already been used — and the specific rare-earth mineral chokehold behind it

Iran’s exact six-point application process for any ship wanting to transit Hormuz, and what happens to vessels that skip it

The specific date this briefing expects a deal announcement — and the Geneva meeting reportedly being arranged behind it

The $500 million cash transfer to Baghdad that arrived within 24 hours of a sanctions move Iran says it never asked for

Why this analysis believes the new Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defense pact may actually be aimed at Israel, not Iran

The specific warning Iran reportedly gave Gulf Arab states about what happens to their countries if the US strikes again

If the deal drops as early as Monday, the positioning window closes with it. Subscribe now to read the full briefing before that happens.