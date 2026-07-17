Transition Protocol

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sharkman's avatar
sharkman
10h

Let me correct the timeline, the switch from GPS happened over the last year...

This is from LJ's substack:

Let me summarize it. During the 12-day war in June 2025, Iranian missiles and drones struggled against sophisticated Israeli and American electronic warfare. GPS jamming and spoofing repeatedly disrupted their guidance systems, limiting their effectiveness during the intense 12-day conflict. Fast-forward to early 2026, and the battlefield dynamics had shifted dramatically. Iran’s precision strikes began threading through advanced air defenses, hitting high-value targets across the Gulf with surprising accuracy. Intelligence analysts pointed to one key factor: Iran had ditched GPS for China’s Beidou satellite navigation system.

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
20h

Thanks for this discussion and appreciate this channel very much. 🙏🕊️

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