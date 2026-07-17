Bottom line up front:

- Sources close to the mediation tell Transition Protocol that China and Pakistan have set a hard deadline — Monday — for the US and Iran to return to the original 14-point MOU signed at Versailles. If it fails, our sources warn, “things will get much worse.”

- Iran’s missiles have suddenly become far more accurate. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson explains why: a quiet switch from US GPS to China’s BeiDou satellite guidance system.

- Larry Johnson also assesses nine specific US bases Iran could target to force a US withdrawal from the Gulf — and decodes Iran’s “from no nukes to nukes” NPT warning.

- Pepe Escobar reports on Beijing’s alarm, the strike on Chabahar’s civilian port, and the mystery behind the Saudi strike on Sana’a airport that nearly derailed the entire mediation.

Note: the Monday deadline, the back-channel details, and the Saudi stand-down are source-based reporting from people close to the mediation — flagged as developing, not settled fact. The nine-base scenario and the nuclear-doctrine read are Larry Johnson’s expert analysis. We tell you which is which, every time.

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What Happened

This was an unscheduled, emergency Friday briefing — Transition Protocol doesn’t normally meet on Fridays, and Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson, and Zulfiqar Ali convened specifically because the panel believes this regional war could tip into something far larger within 72 hours.

At the center of it: Zulfiqar Ali’s own reporting from the Islamabad–Beijing consultations. “China has urged Pakistan that they need to get this done by Monday,” he said. “Monday is a real date where everybody is working feverishly. And I am also told that if they cannot do this, things will get much worse.” That’s a date, an attributed source, and an open warning — from inside the mediation itself.

Underneath the countdown sits a quieter but genuinely significant shift: Iran’s missiles, which had been missing their targets for most of this war, are suddenly hitting what they aim at. Larry Johnson’s explanation is the switch from US-controlled GPS to China’s BeiDou satellite guidance — a capability change with implications well beyond this single conflict.

Three additional threads ran through the episode:

- The nine-base map. Larry Johnson’s assessment of which US installations across Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan would be the targets if Iran moved to force a full US withdrawal from the Gulf.

- “From no nukes to nukes.” Iran’s NPT warning, decoded — what a shift away from nuclear ambiguity would actually mean for the region and for Washington’s calculus.

- The Sana’a mystery. Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson openly disagree on who really ordered the strike on Sana’a’s airport and why — a genuine, unresolved tension between the two analysts rather than a scripted talking point.

What It Means

The throughline: this isn’t being framed as a story about who’s winning a conventional fight. It’s about whether a narrow diplomatic window — engineered by Beijing and Islamabad, not Washington — holds long enough to pull the US and Iran back to the negotiating table before Monday.

The BeiDou shift matters for a separate reason. It reframes “Iran’s missiles are more dangerous now” from a vague escalation claim into a specific, traceable capability change tied directly to China — which is also what gives Beijing’s Monday deadline its teeth. If China provided the accuracy, China also has real leverage to enforce the deadline.

What to Watch

1. Monday itself. Whether the 14-point MOU is restored, or whether the deadline passes without resolution — our sources describe this as the hinge point for the next phase of the war either way.

2. Any further BeiDou-linked strikes. Continued improved accuracy would reinforce the capability-shift assessment described in this episode.

3. Movement on Iran’s NPT posture. A shift from warning language to a formal move would be a major escalation marker in its own right.

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“China has urged Pakistan that they need to get this done by Monday... And I am also told that if they cannot do this, things will get much worse.” — Zulfiqar Ali, on the China–Pakistan mediation deadline.

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Full Episode

Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson, and Zulfiqar Ali break down the Monday deadline, the BeiDou missile shift, the nine-base scenario, and Iran’s nuclear warning — recorded as an emergency Friday briefing.

Watch here:

Sources Referenced

- Pepe Escobar — veteran geopolitical correspondent, reporting from Iran and Yemen first-hand.

- Larry Johnson — former CIA analyst.

- Zulfiqar Ali — host, with direct access to figures involved in the mediation.

- War context independently corroborated by mainstream coverage: the sixth consecutive night of US strikes; strikes on Chabahar, Qeshm, and Bandar Abbas; the June MOU breakdown; the July 13 Sana’a runway strike.

(The Monday deadline, the back-channel details, and the Saudi stand-down are source-based reporting and not yet independently corroborated by outside outlets. Treat as developing.)

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