Danny Haiphong :Iran to US- Meet 6 DEMANDS or Hormuz Stays SHUT-What Happens If the US Says NO

Strait of Hormuz news today: Iran has published its conditions for reopening the waterway, and they are not a negotiating position — they are an invoice. On 8 August, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council set out what Washington must do before the strait reopens: lift the naval blockade, withdraw US forces, end the war and the attacks on Iran’s regional allies, stop threatening Iran, lift sanctions, release frozen assets and compensate Iran for war damage. Until then, Tehran says, the strait stays shut.

In the same forty-eight hours, CNN reported that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has privately told senior administration officials that the United States needs an off-ramp from the Iran war — that escalation risks backfiring and that airpower alone will not deliver the President’s objectives. Danny Haiphong joins Transition Protocol to explain why Washington has run out of moves that its own military leadership will endorse, what the Iran–Oman technical talks actually change about sixty years of free transit, why the Mecca Joint Defence Pact signed on Friday by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan reshapes the region, and what it means for oil, for the sixty-day clock running on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and for the price you paid at the pump this week.

Zulfiqar Ali also reports what a source involved in the communications between Tehran, Islamabad and Washington has relayed to this channel about how Iran’s terms were transmitted, which intermediaries Iran refused, and the line that source says was delivered to the American side. That account is single-source and is presented as such.

Analysis by Danny Haiphong, journalist, geopolitical analyst and co-author of American Exceptionalism and American Innocence. Hosted by Zulfiqar Ali for Transition Protocol / Power Shift.

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