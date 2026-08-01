Danny Haiphong: IRAN WAR ENDGAME-Iran Strikes and Seals Hormuz-Us escort Fails,ECONOMY Collapses

“Strait of Hormuz news today: Iran has struck tankers attempting to transit the strait under U.S. escort, as the US Iran war update turns sharply against Washington’s position in the Gulf. In this breaking analysis, Danny Haiphong and Zulfiqar Ali break down why the Hormuz enforcement, the reported Kuwait US base exit talks, and the collapse of the MOU point to one strategy: ejection.”

“We cover the oil price impact of the Iran war, the Saudi economic contraction and Yemen’s counter-siege, sourced claims about Chinese resupply routes and Beidou-enabled precision targeting (with verification status clearly labeled), and the guest forecast that the conflict enters its final stages within two weeks.”

“Analysis by Danny Haiphong, geopolitical analyst and host of The Left Lens, with Zulfiqar Ali. Recorded July 31, 2026. Claims are labeled CONFIRMED, DEVELOPING (sourced), or UNVERIFIED/FORECAST on screen. Hosted by Transition Protocol (Power Shift).

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