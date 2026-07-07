Danny Haiphong:PAKISTAN Foiled a Plot to KILL Khamenei's Son - US–Iran Deal in ISLAMABAD.

Sources inside Pakistani military intelligence channels say a plot to assassinate Mojtaba Khamenei during Tehran’s funeral processions was uncovered and stopped — and that warning, delivered to the White House through Qatar and Oman, may have reopened the door to a US–Iran deal. Now, according to Transition Protocol’s source chain, the MoU track is back: indirect US–Iran talks are set for July 11 in Islamabad, with Iran’s delegation under Pakistani military protection and every move blessed by China. In this episode, Zulfiqar Ali shares the privileged reporting and Danny Haiphong breaks down what it means for the Strait of Hormuz, oil markets, US bases in the Gulf, Israel’s next move, and the multipolar world order.

Zulfiqar Ali is co-founder of Transition Protocol with direct access to senior source channels; Danny Haiphong is a leading independent geopolitical analyst and host covering China, Iran, and multipolarity. Key claims in this episode are source-based and developing; we label verification status throughout and will update as the story evolves.

Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitics channel covering de-dollarization, BRICS, and the multipolar transition — ahead of the headlines. Subscribe and turn on notifications before July 11.

#Iran #Pakistan #BreakingNews #Geopolitics #Trump #Israel #Mossad #StraitOfHormuz #IranUSTalks #MoU #AsimMunir #China #Multipolar #BRICS #DeDollarization #OilPrices #MiddleEast #DannyHaiphong #TransitionProtocol #july11th

0:00 — The Plot That Was Stopped: Cold Open

1:13 — Who Is Danny Haiphong & Why This Channel Exists

2:36 — Pakistan’s New Role: From Mediator to Shield for Iran

7:16 — Why Trump Keeps Coming Back to the MoU

9:08 — EXCLUSIVE SOURCES: The Assassination Plot Pakistan Uncovered

10:10 — “Hell to Pay”: The Warning That Reached Trump

11:31 — Why Iran Refused Qatar — and Accepted Pakistan’s Army

12:55 — July 11 in Islamabad: The Deal Is Back On

14:21 — Why This Is a Trap the US Can’t Escape

17:30 — Depression Risk: What Happens to the Global Economy If War Resumes

23:10 — China’s Hidden Hand: Wang Yi Blessed Every Move

23:40 — The Mossad Myth: Hollywood vs Reality

31:40 — Will Iran Control the Strait of Hormuz?

36:00 — Ruined Bases & the Suicide Mission That Got Nixed

39:30 — The Multipolar Verdict: Who Won This War