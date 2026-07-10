Everyone thinks Iran already retaliated. Vijay Prashad says the real retaliation

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/72Everyone thinks Iran already retaliated. Vijay Prashad says the real retaliationTransition ProtocolJul 10, 202672ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsEveryone thinks Iran already retaliated. Vijay Prashad says the real retaliation20 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolSources: Pakistan's Field Marshal is putting US–Iran talks back together — within days20 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEXCLUSIVE: Is the US–Iran Ceasefire Really Over?Will Iran Attack US Bases in Iraq Next? WARNING20 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolAmerica runs out of oil in 4 weeks — do the mathJul 9 • Transition ProtocolTrump is BEGGING Iran — not the other way aroundJul 9 • Transition ProtocolIran’s secret message: one strike and we leave the NPTJul 9 • Transition ProtocolBREAKING Pepe EXPOSES Iran's Warning One More Strike and We Leave the NPT Will Iran Build the Bomb?"Jul 9 • Transition Protocol