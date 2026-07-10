Everyone thinks Iran already retaliated. Vijay Prashad says the real retaliation

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/84Everyone thinks Iran already retaliated. Vijay Prashad says the real retaliationTransition ProtocolJul 10, 202684ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsSources: Pakistan's Field Marshal is putting US–Iran talks back together — within days20 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEveryone thinks Iran already retaliated. Vijay Prashad says the real retaliation20 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEXCLUSIVE: Is the US–Iran Ceasefire Really Over?Will Iran Attack US Bases in Iraq Next? WARNING20 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolAmerica runs out of oil in 4 weeks — do the mathJul 9 • Transition ProtocolTrump is BEGGING Iran — not the other way aroundJul 9 • Transition ProtocolIran’s secret message: one strike and we leave the NPTJul 9 • Transition ProtocolBREAKING Pepe EXPOSES Iran's Warning One More Strike and We Leave the NPT Will Iran Build the Bomb?"Jul 9 • Transition Protocol