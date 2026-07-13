EX-CIA: America Is Running OUT of War Fuel-Will the US and Iran Go Back to War IN 14 HOURS?

Is the Strait of Hormuz open or closed? While Washington and Tehran trade contradictory claims — and after Iranian strikes on a Cyprus-flagged ship triggered a 140-target US missile assault and Iranian retaliation across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman — ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson lays out the countdown almost no one is covering: America's supply of sour crude, the oil that makes diesel and jet fuel, is nearly exhausted. In this July 13 emergency briefing, Johnson and Dr. Zulfiqar Ali connect the fuel math to the Pentagon's stood-down war rooms, Iran's NPT-withdrawal threat, the Yemen–Saudi flashpoint, and the back-channel ultimatum sources say Pakistan, Turkey, and Qatar are preparing for the White House.

Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and State Department counterterrorism official who spent 23 years scripting exercises for US Special Operations Forces; Dr. Zulfiqar Ali reports with direct sources across Pakistan, Iran, and the Gulf. Where our reporting is source-based and not yet independently verified, we say so on screen.

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