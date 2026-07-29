EX-CIA & PEPE BREAKS :Saudi's Suicidal Attack Just Shook the IRAN Talks And Trump Is LYING About It

The four days of optimism about the Iran–US talks died this morning. Hours after the US and Saudi Arabia struck Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi — forces attached to Iraq's own Ministry of Defense — Transition Protocol's overnight sources report the hour-long call between Foreign Minister Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart, with Pakistan's Ishaq Dar looped in, that kept the Strait of Hormuz talks from collapsing outright. That call has since appeared in public readouts; here is what our sources are telling us now.

Pepe Escobar breaks down the strikes and why the White House's 'coordination with the Iraqi government' story doesn't add up; former CIA analyst Larry Johnson delivers his verdict — 'the optimism is dead' and Saudi Arabia's new three-front war is 'almost like committing suicide' — and lays out the Houthi counter-blockade trapping tankers off Yanbu plus the global diesel and jet-fuel shortage building underneath the war; and Zulfiqar Ali reports Iran's exact three-step sequencing — Hormuz first, the frozen funds, then the nuclear file — and the new Omani 'window-dressing' formula on the table.

Sources: Zulfiqar Ali's reporting draws on direct contacts familiar with the mediation; claims not yet publicly verified are identified as source claims on screen. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical analysis channel — subscribe for briefings you will not get from corporate media.

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