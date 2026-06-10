EX-CIA & Pepe EXPOSES :Iran’s FINAL 48 Hours - Khamenei’s Last Peace Window Before All-Out Gulf WAR

Iran’s new Supreme Leader has made his decision — and sources inside the Islamabad backchannel say the clock is now running. In this episode, recorded as US strikes and IRGC counterattacks rock the Persian Gulf on Day 103 of the Iran war, our sources reveal a final 48–72 hour window for an “Islamabad Accord”: frozen assets, sanctions relief, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — or, in the words relayed to us, “the map of the Gulf will not be the same.”

Larry Johnson (25-year CIA veteran) breaks down why the official Apache helicopter story doesn’t add up and why he sees no common ground for a US–Iran deal. Pepe Escobar — just back from Shanghai and the St. Petersburg forum — connects Trump’s stunning on-camera oil admission, China’s red line through Pakistan and Gwadar, and the merging of the Ukraine and Iran wars into a single global confrontation. Moderated by Zulfiqar Ali, whose decades of contacts in Pakistan and Iran bring you the backchannel in real time. Source-based claims are labeled as such throughout; this is a developing situation.

Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel: intelligence, markets, and the financial consequences of global power shifts — without the spin.

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