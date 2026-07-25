EX-CIA&PEPE ExposeS:Why the Iran Bombing Stopped on Night 14-USA is effectively blind.

AMERICA IS BLIND: Why the Iran Bombing Stopped on Night 14

For the first time in fourteen nights, American bombs did not fall on Iran. In this emergency Saturday session, Larry Johnson reports that the reason is not diplomacy but capability: the ground-based radars across Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have been destroyed, the United States is now flying P-8 Poseidons to substitute for fixed sensors, and the command-and-control traffic that must precede a mass air campaign is not moving between Central Command at MacDill and the air operations centre now running out of Shaw Air Force Base. Zulfiqar Ali reports that the second reason sits in Beijing and Islamabad — after three Trump–Asim Munir calls in a single week, each producing an off-ramp Washington then discarded, the mediation channel has been deliberately switched off.

Pepe Escobar joins from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ministerial in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, where Araghchi, Lavrov, Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar sat at the same table this week. He explains what Wang Yi’s four-point proposal actually means — public Chinese endorsement of Pakistani mediation, a demand that Washington return to the memorandum rather than renegotiate it, and an invitation to the Gulf states to reconsider the American security umbrella. The three also cover the Houthi strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities at Jazan and Yanbu, why Yanbu appears to have been deliberately spared, Pakistan’s refusal to fight Riyadh’s war in Yemen, the global diesel and jet fuel shortage behind the oil market, and what a permanently altered West Asian security map looks like.

Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and former deputy director of the US State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism. Pepe Escobar has reported on Eurasian geopolitics for twenty-five years. Zulfiqar Ali hosts Transition Protocol.

Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel covering the multipolar transition, de-dollarisation, energy security and great-power rivalry. Some claims in this episode are source-based and developing; they are identified as such on screen. Where reporting is confirmed by public record, that is noted.

Weekly security briefs by email — Substack link in the pinned comment. $5/month.

Chapters below. Larry returns Monday. Pepe returns Tuesday. All three on Wednesday.



#Iran #Hormuz #Trump #LarryJohnson #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #SaudiArabia #Aramco #Houthis #Yemen #China #Pakistan #Russia #SCO #OilPrices #MiddleEast #MultipolarWorld #Dedollarization