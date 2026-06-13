EX-CIA & PEPE: Iran’s Supreme Leader Just GREEN-LIT a US Deal-Is the Iran WAR Over?

BREAKING: Sources reveal Iran’s leadership has cleared the path to a historic 14-point ceasefire deal with the United States — and behind it, China and Russia are using Pakistan to build a Tehran–Riyadh–Islamabad bloc that could dismantle the petrodollar order. Ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson reads Iran’s full 14-point demands and 5 red lines on camera, while Pepe Escobar explains why Iran may have already won the war and how Trump is now trying to sell a strategic defeat as a victory.
In this episode we connect the Iran–US deal to the Strait of Hormuz oil shock, the interception of a US Tomahawk salvo, America’s rare-earth dependence on China, Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella over the Saudis, and the emerging five-nation alliance redrawing West Asia. We break down what is CONFIRMED, what is DEVELOPING, and what remains a source-based assessment — so you can see the full picture before anyone else.
Source / credibility note: Larry Johnson is a former CIA officer and counter-terrorism analyst; Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical correspondent. Analysis is source-driven and clearly labeled by verification status. Channel: Transition Protocol serious, evidence-based geopolitical and economic analysis.
#Iran #IranDeal #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Petrodollar #DeDollarization #Hormuz #OilShock #PepeEscobar #LarryJohnson #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #BRICS #Trump #China #Russia #MiddleEast #WestAsia #MultipolarWorld #TransitionProtocol
0:00 The Intel That Forced This Emergency Broadcast
1:54 Has Khamenei Really Green-Lit the US–Iran Deal?
2:35 Pepe Escobar: “Khamenei Has Not Signed Anything”
4:25 Inside the 14 Points — and Iran's 5 Red Lines
6:29 “Catastrophic to Walk It Back”: The Source Claim
8:30 The Islamabad–Riyadh–Tehran Plan to End the Petrodollar
10:17 Larry Johnson: Why Israel Will Try to Kill the Deal
12:46 From the Brink of War to a Deal in 24 Hours
16:30 Did Iran Inflict a Strategic Defeat on the US?
18:41 Pakistan's Nuclear Umbrella and the New 5-Nation Alliance
19:55 Tomahawks Intercepted? America's Rare-Earth Problem
21:50 Xi and Putin: The Hands Behind Pakistan
24:26 How to Know If This Intel Is Solid
27:13 Trump's Only Off-Ramp — and Who Whispered in His Ear
EX-CIA & PEPE: Iran’s Supreme Leader Just GREEN-LIT a US Deal-Is the Iran WAR Over?
BREAKING: Sources reveal Iran’s leadership has cleared the path to a historic 14-point ceasefire deal with the United States — and behind it, China and Russia are using Pakistan to build a Tehran–Riyadh–Islamabad bloc that could dismantle the petrodollar order. Ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson reads Iran’s full 14-point demands and 5 red lines on camera, while Pepe Escobar explains why Iran may have already won the war and how Trump is now trying to sell a strategic defeat as a victory.