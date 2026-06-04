EX-CIA & Pepe LEAKED : The ISLAMABAD Accord - Trump’s Possible Off-Ramp From WAR!!

According to sources with direct access to decision-makers in Pakistan, the Gulf war may be days from ending — with President Trump expected to travel to Islamabad to meet Iran’s President Pezeshkian and sign the “Islamabad Accord.” In this episode of POWER SHIFT, Zulfiqar Ali, Pepe Escobar, and former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson lay out the full picture: the three-stage roadmap (Israel halts Lebanon and Palestine → the Strait of Hormuz reopens → the accord is finalized), a 24–48 hour announcement window, China’s role behind the scenes with Putin’s blessing, and the real risks that could still derail it.

⚠️ This reflects source-based intelligence on a deal that is NOT yet signed. We present it as developing, and we mark what we know versus what we don’t.





Islamabad Accord, Trump Iran deal, Trump Islamabad, Iran US ceasefire, Pezeshkian Trump meeting, Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson CIA, Strait of Hormuz, Asim Munir, Pakistan mediation Iran, China Iran deal, Gulf war end 2026.



#IslamabadAccord #Iran #Trump #PepeEscobar #LarryJohnson #Geopolitics #PowerShift #Pakistan #China #Hormuz #MiddleEast #Putin