EX-CIA: CENTCOM Stands Down as Hormuz Deal Nears,Islamic NATO Signed & Iran Never Mentioned

BREAKING — Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have signed a NATO-style mutual defence pact in Mecca, and Iran’s terms for the Strait of Hormuz have not moved an inch. Larry Johnson says the American war machine has already stepped back: CENTCOM’s intelligence crisis cell has been deactivated, and the missiles needed to restart the fight cannot be rebuilt in under four years.



In today’s programme, former CIA and State Department counterterrorism official Larry Johnson tells Dr. Zulfiqar Ali that the Crisis Action Team at CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa — the round-the-clock cell that runs active military operations — has been stood down. He explains why the United States has not retaliated for repeated attacks on shipping, despite the President’s pledge to strike Iranian infrastructure for every vessel hit; why 78% of advanced US munitions depend on five rare-earth minerals China is not exporting; and why he believes today’s Mecca Joint Deterrence Agreement is a message to Israel rather than to Tehran.



Dr. Ali sets out a different assessment. His sources expect an announcement early next week that hostilities are ending, beginning with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade, followed by talks in Geneva with Vice President JD Vance and Pakistan providing security. He also reports that Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf is expected in Islamabad around 14 August. Larry Johnson disagrees — he argues Washington does not yet accept that it is cornered, and is still working to break the settlement. That disagreement is the substance of the programme.



Analysis by Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst and former Deputy Director of the US State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism. Hosted by Dr. Zulfiqar Ali. Transition Protocol brings deeply sourced geopolitical reporting without varnish and without corporate media influence.

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