EX-CIA EXPOSES: Iran Walked Out 3 Times -Will Trump's Iran DEAL Actually Hold??

Trump has signed a US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding at the G7, reopening the Strait of Hormuz on a 60-day toll-free window after the closure that cut roughly 20% of global oil supply since February. In this episode, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and Zulfiqar Ali break down why the deal happened — the diesel-versus-jet-fuel crunch analysts warn is still coming — and the surprise broker behind it: Pakistan, whose Field Marshal Munir and Prime Minister mediated directly between Tehran and Washington.

We connect the signed MOU to the harder questions: why "open" doesn't mean oil flows tomorrow (ship servicing, damaged terminals, mines and insurance), what Iran pricing its oil to China in yuan signals for the dollar, and how a new Gulf security conversation is taking shape. Source-based claims in this episode are identified as such; we flag what is confirmed versus what remains developing.

Source note: Larry Johnson is a former CIA and State Department counterterrorism official; Zulfiqar Ali contributes regional sourcing. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitics and global-finance channel.

#Iran #Hormuz #TrumpIranDeal #OilPrices #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Pakistan #DeDollarization #BRICS #MultipolarWorld #StraitOfHormuz #IranUS #EnergyCrisis #worldnews



0:00: Cold open: the deal vs. the fuel crunch

0:25: What was actually signed at the G7

3:00: Why Iran kept walking out (source account)

4:57: Pakistan: the broker no one expected

9:50: The new Gulf security architecture

12:16: Diesel or jet fuel: the choice that forced Trump

17:07: Why Hormuz won't reopen overnight

17:30: Iran's oil in yuan, not dollars

26:09: Who Iran is really coordinating with

28:13: BRICS passes the G7: the dollar question

31:06: Sanctions, CIPS, and what comes next