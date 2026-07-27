EX-CIA Exposes Iran's Trump Card: Netanyahu Told the US NO, Our Sources Say the NUCLEAR Brake Is OFF

Transition Protocol sources report a development that changes the entire Iran nuclear question: Grand Ayatollah Sistani has reportedly ruled that the late Ayatollah Khamenei's fatwa against nuclear weapons is no longer valid — and Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered Iran's weapons capability developed. (Source reporting; not independently verified.) It comes in the same 24 hours that Israeli media confirmed President Trump has DEMANDED Israeli withdrawals and Prime Minister Netanyahu told his cabinet he will say NO — one day before their White House showdown.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson breaks down Iran's four cards: 19+ US radars and satellite systems destroyed across Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain; critical US shortages of PAC-3, THAAD and precision-strike missiles; 25% of the world's sour crude off the market and US refineries that cannot switch; and the nuclear threshold itself. Plus: the Islamabad MOU ultimatum — implement paragraph one now, or nothing moves.

Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and State Department counterterrorism official. Zulfiqar Ali reports with direct sources in Tehran and Islamabad. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical program covering the multipolar transition — subscribe for the reporting you won't get from corporate media, and join our Substack ($5/month) for the weekly security brief.



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