Ex CIA Larry Johnson: the Gulf radar network is gone and the US is flying P-8s to compensate.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/143Ex CIA Larry Johnson: the Gulf radar network is gone and the US is flying P-8s to compensate.Transition ProtocolJul 25, 2026143ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsUS air command for the Middle East is now run from South Carolina9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolHe named the target four hours before the missiles hit9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolTrump Called Pakistan Three Times This Week — Islamabad and Beijing Stopped Handing Him an Exit9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA&PEPE ExposeS:Why the Iran Bombing Stopped on Night 14-USA is effectively blind. 9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: Alex krainer -The Hidden Reason for the Iran War,Behind the Rubio–Lavrov TalksJul 23 • Transition ProtocolIran’s oil weapon is deadlier than a nuke. Jul 23 • Transition ProtocolThe moment the deterrence model brokeJul 23 • Transition Protocol