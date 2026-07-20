EX-CIA LARRY:Zero Exits: Houthis Blockade Saudi Arabia-Iran’s Secret Letter to Pakistan

BREAKING (July 20, 2026): For the first time, both of the Middle East’s major oil-export routes are closing at once — the Iran-backed Houthis have declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia while the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut. As U.S. forces take casualties in Jordan and Washington’s approval collapses, Transition Protocol’s Zulfiqar Ali and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson break down what the headlines miss: a personal letter now in Islamabad from Iran’s new power center, and why the next move in this war belongs to Pakistan and China — not Washington or Tehran.

In this episode: the Saudi oil blockade and the two-chokepoint squeeze; confirmed American deaths at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base; Iran’s hardened “no concessions” posture; the China-scripted role of Pakistan; and what all of it means for oil prices at your pump. Confirmed events are labeled as such; source-based reporting is clearly tagged as developing.

Larry Johnson is a former CIA and State Department counterterrorism official; Zulfiqar Ali is a geopolitical analyst with regional source access. Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on evidence-based breakdowns of global power shifts and their financial consequences. Subscribe, and for the Monday intel newsletter see the pinned comment.





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