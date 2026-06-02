EX CIA : The helium shock nobody's talking about

Are we weeks away from a global power shift? In this explosive interview, insider Zulfiqar Ali, geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar, and former CIA officer Larry Johnson reveal the shocking truth about Iran's nuclear timeline, the hidden Russian alliance, and the looming "economic tsunami" that will crash the US Petrodollar. Discover why global superpowers are abandoning the United States and how the upcoming resource shortages in oil, gas, and helium will reshape the world economy and the AI revolution



#Geopolitics #Petrodollar #GlobalEconomy #LarryJohnson #PepeEscobar #MacroEconomicsSearch