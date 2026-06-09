EX-CIA: Trump’s SECRET Iran Deal – Secretly Releasing Iranian Assets This Week??

🔴 BREAKING | POWER SHIFT EXCLUSIVE — June 8, 2026

Power Shift brings you the first full account of what is really happening between the United States, Iran, and Israel — the morning after major strikes rocked the region. Host Zulfiqar Ali and analyst Larry Johnson (former CIA, NSC) reveal:

* ▶️ SECRET: The U.S. has agreed to release frozen Iranian assets held in Qatar — THIS WEEK — through Gulf intermediaries, contradicting Trump's public stance (per regional back-channel sources)

* ▶️ BREAKING: Bab al-Mandab is CLOSED — the Houthis shut it six hours before this recording

* ▶️ EXCLUSIVE: Preparations were underway for Trump to travel to Islamabad to sign a U.S.-Iran peace accord — the "Islamabad Accord"

* ▶️ REVEALED: Iran told Pakistan's army chief: "The Strait of Hormuz is our atomic bomb"

* ▶️ 1,500 ships trapped in the Persian Gulf in a maritime crisis that could take months to resolve

* ▶️ The Gulf coalition against Iran has collapsed — Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have withdrawn support

* ▶️ The secret back-channel deal that ended last June's 12-day war — Iran struck Al Udeid, U.S. did symbolic nuclear site bombing



Source note: Intelligence and diplomatic claims in this episode are based on Zulfiqar Ali's direct contacts with Pakistani intermediaries holding active channels to Iranian and Gulf leadership. Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and NSC consultant. Developing claims are clearly attributed and are not presented as established fact



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