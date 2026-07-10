EXCLUSIVE: Is the US–Iran Ceasefire Really Over?Will Iran Attack US Bases in Iraq Next? WARNING

Iran is reportedly holding back a hidden submarine fleet stored in underwater rock caverns — and the Supreme Leader's office is now seriously considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. In this Transition Protocol exclusive, geopolitical analyst Vijay Prashad joins host Zulfiqar Ali to break down the true state of the Iran-US ceasefire, why Pakistan's military chief is quietly brokering renewed talks, and why the guest calls this America's 'strategic defeat' in the Middle East.



From the Strait of Hormuz to NATO's Turkey summit, this conversation covers the Iran oil shock, Gulf Arab states' private admission that Iran cannot be crushed militarily, and the historic parallel to U.S. failures in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Vijay Prashad is a leading international affairs analyst and founding contributor to Transition Protocol, known for on-the-ground reporting across the Global South. This analysis is presented as informed commentary based on developing and source-based claims; viewer discretion on unverified details is advised. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical analysis channel — subscribe and join our Substack security briefing for weekly insider analysis.



#geopolitics #BreakingNews #Iran #StraitOfHormuz #Pakistan #Trump #NATO #NPT #IranUSWar #MiddleEast #OilShock #Multipolar #BRICS #Hormuz2026 #VijayPrashad #TransitionProtocol #WestAsia #IranNuclear #GulfStates #globalsouth



0:00 The Retaliation That Hasn't Happened Yet (Cold Open)

1:18 How Serious Were the US Strikes? Bridges, Mashhad & “Grave War Crimes”

4:08 Why Iraq's US Bases Could Be Next — the Hands-Off Retaliation Theory

6:29 900 US Bases = 900 Tripwires

7:44 Reciprocal vs. Retaliation: Why Iran Hasn't Really Hit Back — and Israel Is Untouched

10:09 Geography + Intelligence: Why Hormuz Can't Be Taken From Iran

12:34 The Hidden Arsenal: Small Boats, Cave Submarines & the Escalation Ladder

14:17 SOURCES: Iran Weighs Leaving the NPT — and the US Wants Back to the Table

15:34 Prashad: Why Leaving the NPT Would Be a Mistake (and the North Korea Lesson)

19:23 The Gulf Realignment: A New West Asian Security Architecture Without the US

27:00 Trump at the NATO Summit: Did He Blow Up the MOU on Purpose?

30:59 SOURCES: Pakistan's Back-Channel — Talks Back by Wednesday–Thursday?

40:19 “Iran Has Defeated the US Strategically” — the Decisive-Moment Verdict

43:00 One Drone vs. World Oil: the Single-Hull Tanker Problem

45:22 From Iraq & Afghanistan to China: Why Washington Keeps Repeating the Playbook