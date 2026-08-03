EXCLUSIVE LARRY JOHNSON:Why Trump Cancelled Iran Strike- Is The US Losing The War With Iran?PART 2

Why did Trump cancel the Iran strike? Did Trump call off the attack on Iran — and is the Strait of Hormuz open now? Hours after the President said the United States was "locked and loaded" and then stood the operation down, military and security analyst Larry Johnson tells Transition Protocol that the launch orders had already gone out for after 6 PM Eastern, and that the pull-back came after that point. This is a source claim and is not independently verified.



Larry Johnson and Zulfiqar Ali go through what the coverage is missing: the warning Gulf leaders delivered to Washington before the stand-down; Tehran's five conditions and why the nuclear file now sits last on the list; the six-way divergence inside the Gulf Cooperation Council; China's role in Iranian air defence and missile guidance; and the constraint almost nobody is pricing — a global shortage of diesel and aviation fuel, with the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve at its lowest level since 1983 and refining capacity, not crude, setting the ceiling. Our guest's assessment is that this decides the outcome long before the battlefield does.



Analysis by Larry Johnson, US military and security analyst, writing at Sonar21. Hosted by Zulfiqar Ali on Transition Protocol. This episode is journalistic and documentary analysis of an ongoing international conflict; claims sourced to individuals are labelled on screen with their verification status and are not presented as confirmed fact. Part One of this special, with Pepe Escobar, is here:



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