EXCLUSIVE PEPE: Trump’s Secret Iran Backchannel COLLAPSED-Pak Army Chief Refused Trump’s Request

The U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding has expired — and this episode reveals exactly why. Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali break down two secret back-channel plays Washington ran to bypass Pakistan and reach Iran’s military command directly, why IRGC leadership refused both times, and what Iran’s newly appointed #2 official signaled by shifting toward "offense." The conversation goes deep on nuclear-normalization talk reportedly circulating in Washington, Iran’s retaliation posture, Pakistan’s damaged mediator role, and the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi where Iran, Russia, and China’s presidents are expected to meet.

Pepe Escobar is a globally recognized, veteran geopolitical journalist with decades of on-the-ground reporting across Eurasia; Zulfiqar Ali hosts Transition Protocol with direct sourcing inside regional decision-making circles.

This is Transition Protocol — independent, source-driven analysis of the shift away from a unipolar world order. Subscribe for continuing coverage of the Iran-U.S. standoff, and join our Substack for twice-weekly deep intelligence briefings.#IranUS #Hormuz #Trump #IRGC #MOU #BRICS #MultipolarWorld #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol #Geopolitics #Iran2026 #Pakistan #AsimMunir #MohsenRezaei #DollarCollapse #OilShock #Israel #NuclearWar #WorldOrder #BreakingNews