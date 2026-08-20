EXCLUSIVE Pravin: Trump Asked His TOP General “Can I Use NUKES on Iran?”Trump Tried to BRIBE Iran.

Trump’s secret attempt to bribe Iran’s top IRGC general has failed — and General Vahidi reported the offer straight to Supreme Leader Khamenei within hours. In this episode, host Zulfiqar Ali reveals how the Trump administration revived a Venezuela-style playbook, using a dormant Kurdish back-channel through Erbil after Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir refused to broker contact with Iran’s IRGC leadership.

World-renowned South Asian strategic affairs analyst Pravin Sawhney joins Zulfiqar Ali to break down what it means for the Strait of Hormuz standoff, the tactical-nuclear option reportedly being discussed in Washington, America’s collapsing strategic petroleum reserves, and why Iran believes it has already won the larger war. This is Transition Protocol’s fullest breakdown yet of the failed bribe, the nuclear-option debate, and Iran’s hardening negotiating position.

Pravin Sawhney is a globally respected strategic affairs analyst whose assessments are followed by decision-makers across South Asia and the Gulf. Transition Protocol is an independent geopolitics channel delivering evidence-based, source-driven analysis of the multipolar power shift — covering U.S. foreign policy, Middle East and South Asian security, and great-power rivalry.#Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Iran #Trump #Pakistan #StraitOfHormuz #IRGC #NuclearOption #DeDollarization #MultipolarWorld #WestAsia #USIranWar #OilPrices #Khamenei #AsimMunir #GCC #GlobalPowerShift #ForeignPolicy #TransitionProtocol #Hormuz2026