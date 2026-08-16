UAE’s ruling family has secretly flown two metric tons of gold and $3 billion in cash to Tehran — a move independently confirmed within 48 hours by international financial reporting — as part of an urgent bid to keep Iran out of a wider war. In this Transition Protocol special session, Zulfiqar Ali and military and strategic-affairs analyst Pravin Sawhney break down deeply sourced intelligence on Iran’s new missile dominance, a fast-moving Pakistan-brokered endgame for the US-Iran war, and why Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz is now “American territory” is being read across the region as a sign of open panic in Washington.

This episode connects the UAE gold transfer, a reported North Korea-China weapons pipeline into Iran, Saudi Arabia’s direct refusal to let the US use its bases or airspace against Tehran, and the emerging Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defense pact into a single picture of how the Iran war is ending — and on whose terms. Some details in this episode are independently confirmed by mainstream reporting; others are DEVELOPING or UNVERIFIED insider claims clearly labeled as such throughout, consistent with Transition Protocol’s zero-retraction editorial standard.

Guest credibility note: Pravin Sawhney is a veteran Indian military and strategic affairs analyst and former Indian Army officer whose geopolitical and defense analysis is widely followed across South Asian and global security commentary.

Transition Protocol / Power Shift is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on evidence-based reporting and high-signal breakdowns of global power shifts and their financial consequences.UAE’s ruling family has secretly flown two metric tons of gold and $3 billion in cash to Tehran — a move independently confirmed within 48 hours by international financial reporting — as part of an urgent bid to keep Iran out of a wider war. In this Transition Protocol special session, Zulfiqar Ali and military and strategic-affairs analyst Pravin Sawhney break down deeply sourced intelligence on Iran’s new missile dominance, a fast-moving Pakistan-brokered endgame for the US-Iran war, and why Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz is now “American territory” is being read across the region as a sign of open panic in Washington.

This episode connects the UAE gold transfer, a reported North Korea-China weapons pipeline into Iran, Saudi Arabia’s direct refusal to let the US use its bases or airspace against Tehran, and the emerging Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defense pact into a single picture of how the Iran war is ending — and on whose terms. Some details in this episode are independently confirmed by mainstream reporting; others are DEVELOPING or UNVERIFIED insider claims clearly labeled as such throughout, consistent with Transition Protocol’s zero-retraction editorial standard.

Guest credibility note: Pravin Sawhney is a veteran Indian military and strategic affairs analyst and former Indian Army officer whose geopolitical and defense analysis is widely followed across South Asian and global security commentary.

Transition Protocol / Power Shift is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on evidence-based reporting and high-signal breakdowns of global power shifts and their financial consequences.

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