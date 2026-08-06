EXPLOSIVE: AMERICA HAS FIRED 80% OF ITS INTERCEPTORS,MUNIR FLIES TO RIYADH TONIGHT — HERE’S WHY?



US interceptor stockpiles are “dangerously low” and CENTCOM has asked its own analysts for “creative and unconventional” ways to pressure Iran. As Strait of Hormuz talks between Iran and Oman reach their final stage, Pravin Sawhney joins Zulfiqar Ali to explain what the shortage has already cost Washington at the negotiating table — and why the Islamabad MoU, not the battlefield, is now setting the terms.



Inside this briefing: what Iran and Oman have actually agreed on the Hormuz corridors and why an agreement is not the same as a reopening; why Pezeshkian has called the Islamabad MoU the “center of gravity” of Iran’s foreign relations; what Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are carrying to Riyadh; how a GCC security architecture built around Pakistan would work; and what happens to the petrodollar and to US Treasury demand if the American security guarantee in the Gulf stops being credible.



Analysis by Pravin Sawhney, editor of FORCE magazine and author on 21st-century warfare. Hosted by Zulfiqar Ali. Confirmed items in this episode are sourced to CNN, Reuters, AP, Al Arabiya and IRNA and are dated on screen. Claims based on our own sources are marked on screen as such and are not independently confirmed. The Pentagon disputes the munitions inventory figures reported by CNN and Reuters.



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